Reviewing MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s results

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 265.83 N/A -3.14 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.48 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Liquidity

MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. On the competitive side is, Cyanotech Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend while Cyanotech Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Cyanotech Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.