Reviewing MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s results

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 -2.89 11.38M -3.14 0.00 Codexis Inc. 14 -3.98 42.33M -0.21 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 57,561,962.57% -79.6% -59.3% Codexis Inc. 306,295,224.31% -21.1% -13.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc is 7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7. The Current Ratio of rival Codexis Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$40 is MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 159.07%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Codexis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.6% and 92.2%. About 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Codexis Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Codexis Inc.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc on 6 of the 11 factors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.