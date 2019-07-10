Reviewing MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 17 1320.14 N/A -3.15 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MeiraGTx Holdings plc and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, with potential upside of 469.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.5% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.3% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share owned by insiders are 19.39%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has stronger performance than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.