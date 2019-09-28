Reviewing MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s results

Both MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 -2.89 11.38M -3.14 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 46.84M -0.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 57,071,213.64% -79.6% -59.3% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 1,931,466,743.64% -182.8% -152.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc is 7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7. The Current Ratio of rival Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a consensus target price of $40, and a 152.53% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6, which is potential 167.26% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Aptose Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Aptose Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.6% and 35.1%. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share held by insiders are 19.39%. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has stronger performance than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc on 6 of the 11 factors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.