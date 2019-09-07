Reviewing MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s results

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 235.48 N/A -3.14 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.71 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Agenus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. MeiraGTx Holdings plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Agenus Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 103.56%. Meanwhile, Agenus Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 61.29%. The information presented earlier suggests that MeiraGTx Holdings plc looks more robust than Agenus Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares and 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares. 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has stronger performance than Agenus Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Agenus Inc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.