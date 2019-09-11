Reviewing Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC)’s and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)’s results

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 17 7.30 N/A 0.22 62.50

Table 1 demonstrates Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Wins Finance Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.55% and 0.06%. Comparatively, 90.78% are Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.