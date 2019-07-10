Reviewing Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC)’s and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 715.71 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.55% and 57.41%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 0% 0% 3.3% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -3.22% -6.35% -9.4% 2.04% -19.31% 3.16%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.