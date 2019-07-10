Reviewing Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC)’s and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|715.71
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.55% and 57.41%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|0%
|0%
|3.3%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-3.22%
|-6.35%
|-9.4%
|2.04%
|-19.31%
|3.16%
For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.