Reviewing Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC)’s and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s results

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 715.71 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 4 6.07 N/A 0.04 72.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 0% 0% 3.3% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 1.6% 2.83% -38.22% 0% 0% -51.49%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has 3.3% stronger performance while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -51.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.