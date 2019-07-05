Reviewing Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC)’s and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 715.71 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 15 2.35 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.55% and 40.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 0% 0% 3.3% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 20.35% 28.51% 42.59% 80.74% -5.24% 112.17%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.