Reviewing Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.78 N/A 1.31 12.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.