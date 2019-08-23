Reviewing Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC)’s and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)’s results

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 50 11.52 N/A 1.39 42.14

In table 1 we can see Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hamilton Lane Incorporated seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $60 consensus price target and a 4.55% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.7% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.1% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Hamilton Lane Incorporated

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats on 9 of the 10 factors Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.