Reviewing Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC)’s and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.55% and 3.91%. Competitively, First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has 63.79% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.