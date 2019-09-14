Reviewing Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC)’s and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|297.06
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.55% and 3.91%. Competitively, First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has 63.79% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.73%
|1.1%
|5.98%
|0%
|4.12%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.34%
|0.56%
|-0.67%
|0.22%
|-3.78%
|7.99%
For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Summary
Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
