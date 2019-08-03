Reviewing Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC)’s and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)’s results

Since Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06 Cohen & Steers Inc. 46 6.34 N/A 2.52 20.79

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Cohen & Steers Inc. Cohen & Steers Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Cohen & Steers Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average target price of Cohen & Steers Inc. is $36, which is potential -30.88% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Cohen & Steers Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.55% and 45.4%. Competitively, Cohen & Steers Inc. has 8.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12% Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.