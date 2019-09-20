Reviewing Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC)’s and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)’s results

Both Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 15 13.66 N/A 0.44 33.98

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 has Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.