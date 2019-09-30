Reviewing Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC)’s and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)’s results

We are contrasting Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 15.77M 0.03 297.06 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 0.00 N/A 0.36 40.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. is presently more expensive than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 155,369,458.13% 0% 0% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.55% and 6.68%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust

Summary

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats on 5 of the 8 factors Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.