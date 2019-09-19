Reviewing Medtronic plc (MDT)’s and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)’s results

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic plc 96 4.81 N/A 3.40 29.96 Invacare Corporation 6 0.25 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Medtronic plc and Invacare Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic plc 0.00% 0% 0% Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6%

Risk and Volatility

Medtronic plc is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.68. Competitively, Invacare Corporation’s 97.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Medtronic plc are 2.6 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Invacare Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Medtronic plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Invacare Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Medtronic plc and Invacare Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic plc 0 2 6 2.75 Invacare Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Medtronic plc has an average target price of $116.13, and a 5.57% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Medtronic plc and Invacare Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Medtronic plc’s shares. Competitively, Invacare Corporation has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medtronic plc -0.38% 3.91% 15.43% 16.07% 14.44% 12.07% Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42%

For the past year Medtronic plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Invacare Corporation.

Summary

Medtronic plc beats on 8 of the 9 factors Invacare Corporation.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides transcatheter heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular products, and products to treat superficial and deep venous diseases. Its Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical care, wound closure, electrosurgical, hernia mechanical device, mesh implant, ablation, interventional lung, ventilator, capnography, airway, sensor, monitor, compression, dialysis, enteral feeding, wound care, and medical surgical products; stapling, vessel sealing, fixation, and hardware instruments; and gastrointestinal, temperature management, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The companyÂ’s Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spine, bone graft substitutes, biologic products, trauma, implantable neurostimulation therapies, and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, movement disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, overactive bladder, urinary retention, fecal incontinence, and gastroparesis, as well as products to treat conditions of the ear, nose, and throat; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The companyÂ’s Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and Web-based therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.