Reviewing Medtronic plc (MDT)’s and CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD)’s results

Since Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) and CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic plc 94 4.51 N/A 3.40 29.96 CONMED Corporation 82 2.98 N/A 1.05 83.43

Demonstrates Medtronic plc and CONMED Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. CONMED Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Medtronic plc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Medtronic plc’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than CONMED Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic plc 0.00% 0% 0% CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

Medtronic plc has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CONMED Corporation’s beta is 0.58 which is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Medtronic plc has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, CONMED Corporation's Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Medtronic plc and CONMED Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic plc 0 3 6 2.67 CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of Medtronic plc is $105, with potential upside of 2.18%. CONMED Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $92.67 average price target and a -2.47% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Medtronic plc seems more appealing than CONMED Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Medtronic plc and CONMED Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84% and 97.56% respectively. Medtronic plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of CONMED Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medtronic plc -0.38% 3.91% 15.43% 16.07% 14.44% 12.07% CONMED Corporation 1.82% 2.14% 9.52% 26.83% 19.51% 36.06%

For the past year Medtronic plc’s stock price has smaller growth than CONMED Corporation.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides transcatheter heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular products, and products to treat superficial and deep venous diseases. Its Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical care, wound closure, electrosurgical, hernia mechanical device, mesh implant, ablation, interventional lung, ventilator, capnography, airway, sensor, monitor, compression, dialysis, enteral feeding, wound care, and medical surgical products; stapling, vessel sealing, fixation, and hardware instruments; and gastrointestinal, temperature management, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The companyÂ’s Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spine, bone graft substitutes, biologic products, trauma, implantable neurostimulation therapies, and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, movement disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, overactive bladder, urinary retention, fecal incontinence, and gastroparesis, as well as products to treat conditions of the ear, nose, and throat; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The companyÂ’s Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and Web-based therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.