Reviewing Medtronic plc (MDT)’s and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic plc 93 4.58 N/A 3.40 29.96 Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 3 0.97 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Medtronic plc and Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Medtronic plc and Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic plc 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0.00% -117.1% -49.9%

Risk and Volatility

Medtronic plc has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has a 0.75 beta which is 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Medtronic plc are 2.6 and 2.1. Competitively, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has 2.8 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Medtronic plc.

Analyst Ratings

Medtronic plc and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic plc 0 3 6 2.67 Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Medtronic plc’s upside potential is 3.01% at a $104.44 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Medtronic plc and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84% and 65.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Medtronic plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.9% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medtronic plc -0.38% 3.91% 15.43% 16.07% 14.44% 12.07% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. -2.15% -12.5% -25.82% -23.1% -66.95% -20.87%

For the past year Medtronic plc had bullish trend while Apollo Endosurgery Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Medtronic plc beats on 8 of the 9 factors Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides transcatheter heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular products, and products to treat superficial and deep venous diseases. Its Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical care, wound closure, electrosurgical, hernia mechanical device, mesh implant, ablation, interventional lung, ventilator, capnography, airway, sensor, monitor, compression, dialysis, enteral feeding, wound care, and medical surgical products; stapling, vessel sealing, fixation, and hardware instruments; and gastrointestinal, temperature management, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The companyÂ’s Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spine, bone graft substitutes, biologic products, trauma, implantable neurostimulation therapies, and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, movement disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, overactive bladder, urinary retention, fecal incontinence, and gastroparesis, as well as products to treat conditions of the ear, nose, and throat; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The companyÂ’s Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and Web-based therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.