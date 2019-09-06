Reviewing Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP)’s and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)’s results

Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) are two firms in the Medical Laboratories & Research that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medpace Holdings Inc. 63 3.71 N/A 2.09 37.74 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 96 1.85 N/A 5.15 19.81

Table 1 highlights Medpace Holdings Inc. and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Medpace Holdings Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Medpace Holdings Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medpace Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 8% Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 0.00% 13.7% 6.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Medpace Holdings Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Medpace Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Medpace Holdings Inc. and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medpace Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 1 3 2 2.33

The downside potential is -31.32% for Medpace Holdings Inc. with average target price of $57. Competitively Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has an average target price of $105.5, with potential upside of 1.24%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is looking more favorable than Medpace Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.8% of Medpace Holdings Inc. shares and 94.7% of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares. Insiders held roughly 23.5% of Medpace Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medpace Holdings Inc. 24.68% 21.43% 41.53% 23.26% 67.33% 48.8% Quest Diagnostics Incorporated -1.24% -0.36% 6.07% 17.44% -4.62% 22.59%

For the past year Medpace Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Summary

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated beats on 8 of the 12 factors Medpace Holdings Inc.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its services include medical affairs, clinical trial management, study feasibility, study start-up, clinical monitoring, global regulatory affairs, medical writing, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, and quality assurance. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices. Its Diagnostic Solutions segment offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.