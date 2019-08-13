Reviewing Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP)’s and ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR)’s results

As Medical Laboratories & Research businesses, Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) and ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medpace Holdings Inc. 61 3.63 N/A 2.09 37.74 ICON Public Limited Company 143 3.12 N/A 6.48 24.12

Table 1 demonstrates Medpace Holdings Inc. and ICON Public Limited Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ICON Public Limited Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Medpace Holdings Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Medpace Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than ICON Public Limited Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Medpace Holdings Inc. and ICON Public Limited Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medpace Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 8% ICON Public Limited Company 0.00% 25.2% 14.1%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Medpace Holdings Inc. and ICON Public Limited Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medpace Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ICON Public Limited Company 0 2 3 2.60

Medpace Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -28.30% at a $57 consensus price target. On the other hand, ICON Public Limited Company’s potential upside is 4.47% and its consensus price target is $163. Based on the data given earlier, ICON Public Limited Company is looking more favorable than Medpace Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Medpace Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96% of ICON Public Limited Company are owned by institutional investors. Medpace Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.5%. Comparatively, ICON Public Limited Company has 4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medpace Holdings Inc. 24.68% 21.43% 41.53% 23.26% 67.33% 48.8% ICON Public Limited Company -0.16% 1.46% 16.14% 12.52% 13.42% 20.87%

For the past year Medpace Holdings Inc. was more bullish than ICON Public Limited Company.

Summary

ICON Public Limited Company beats Medpace Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its services include medical affairs, clinical trial management, study feasibility, study start-up, clinical monitoring, global regulatory affairs, medical writing, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, and quality assurance. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. Its clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. The companyÂ’s clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for US government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. ICON Public Limited Company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.