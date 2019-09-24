Reviewing MEDNAX Inc. (MD)’s and Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)’s results

MEDNAX Inc. (NYSE:MD) and Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) have been rivals in the Specialized Health Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEDNAX Inc. 25 0.52 N/A 2.73 8.99 Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. 31 0.93 N/A -2.14 0.00

Demonstrates MEDNAX Inc. and Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEDNAX Inc. 0.00% -1.2% -0.6% Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. 0.00% -7.8% -3%

Risk and Volatility

MEDNAX Inc. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. has a 0.66 beta and it is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

MEDNAX Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. MEDNAX Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown MEDNAX Inc. and Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MEDNAX Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

MEDNAX Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.58% and an $25.67 consensus target price. Competitively Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. has a consensus target price of $37.33, with potential upside of 16.66%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. seems more appealing than MEDNAX Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.2% of MEDNAX Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of MEDNAX Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MEDNAX Inc. 4.73% -1.33% -13.06% -32.43% -42.54% -25.55% Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. -0.93% -6.91% -1.33% 15.02% -25.89% 24.23%

For the past year MEDNAX Inc. has -25.55% weaker performance while Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. has 24.23% stronger performance.

MEDNAX, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides neonatal, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services. It also provides maternal-fetal care, including inpatient and office-based clinical care to expectant mothers and their unborn babies through maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians consisting of maternal-fetal nurse practitioners, certified nurse mid-wives, ultrasonographers, and genetic counselors. The companyÂ’s pediatric cardiology care services comprise inpatient and office-based pediatric cardiology care of the fetus, infant, child, and adolescent patient with congenital heart defects and acquired heart disease, as well as adults with congenital heart defects through pediatric cardiologist subspecialists and other related clinical professionals. In addition, it provides other pediatric subspecialty care services through pediatric subspecialists, such as pediatric intensivists, pediatric hospitalists, and pediatric surgeons, as well as pediatric ear, nose, and throat physicians; and support services in the areas of hospitals, primarily in the pediatric emergency rooms, labor and delivery areas, and nursery and pediatric departments. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s network consisted of approximately 3,600 affiliated physicians. MEDNAX, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The companyÂ’s acute inpatient psychiatric facilities offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs. It also provides outpatient community-based services, such as community-based programs that are designed to provide therapeutic treatment to children and adolescents who have a clinically-defined emotional, psychiatric, or chemical dependency disorder. In addition, the company offers mental health services; rehabilitation services comprising relapse prevention and social integration services, as well as vocational opportunities; acute services for patients at risk to themselves or others, as well as crisis intervention and treatment of behavioral emergencies; and care homes, which provide long-term and non-acute care for adults suffering from mental illness, addiction, learning disability, or brain injury. Further, it provides other services that include education and childrenÂ’s services for children and young people with special educational needs; adult and elderly care services; and care first services for employees. At December 31, 2016, the company operated a network of 573 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 17,100 beds. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.