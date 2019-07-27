Reviewing Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s results

Since Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 1.30 N/A -0.65 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Medley Management Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 33% -3.9% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Medley Management Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.9% and 0%. Medley Management Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.61%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. -4.86% -15.43% -31.16% -49.82% -47.81% -29.02% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.84% 3.81% 7.38% 9.22% 1.61% 17.82%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend while The Carlyle Group L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Medley Management Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.