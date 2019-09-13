Reviewing Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s results

Since Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|2.02
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Medley Management Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Medley Management Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|20.5%
|-2.6%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Medley Management Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 17.66% respectively. 2% are Medley Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Medley Management Inc.
|42.19%
|35.89%
|17.42%
|-26.74%
|-10.13%
|-12.69%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|1.1%
|1.92%
|1.31%
|-0.49%
|2.13%
|1.51%
For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has 1.51% stronger performance.
Summary
Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund beats Medley Management Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
