Reviewing Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s results

Since Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 2.02 N/A -0.40 0.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Medley Management Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Medley Management Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Medley Management Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 17.66% respectively. 2% are Medley Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has 1.51% stronger performance.

Summary

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund beats Medley Management Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.