Reviewing Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 1.85 N/A -0.40 0.00 Lazard Ltd 37 1.47 N/A 3.09 12.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Medley Management Inc. and Lazard Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5%

Risk and Volatility

Medley Management Inc.’s current beta is 1.38 and it happens to be 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Lazard Ltd has beta of 1.69 which is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Medley Management Inc. and Lazard Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.9% and 68.4%. Insiders held 2% of Medley Management Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1% are Lazard Ltd’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance while Lazard Ltd has 6.25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Lazard Ltd beats Medley Management Inc.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.