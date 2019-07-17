Reviewing Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)’s results

Both Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 1.41 N/A -0.65 0.00 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 37.28 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Medley Management Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Medley Management Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 33% -3.9% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.61% of Medley Management Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. -4.86% -15.43% -31.16% -49.82% -47.81% -29.02% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. -2.6% -3.62% -2.6% 9.5% 6.43% 2.47%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -29.02% weaker performance while Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has 2.47% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. beats Medley Management Inc.