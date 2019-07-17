Reviewing Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)’s results

Both Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|1.41
|N/A
|-0.65
|0.00
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|37.28
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Medley Management Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Medley Management Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|33%
|-3.9%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 63.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.61% of Medley Management Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Medley Management Inc.
|-4.86%
|-15.43%
|-31.16%
|-49.82%
|-47.81%
|-29.02%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|-2.6%
|-3.62%
|-2.6%
|9.5%
|6.43%
|2.47%
For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -29.02% weaker performance while Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has 2.47% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. beats Medley Management Inc.
