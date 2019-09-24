Reviewing Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL)’s results

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|1.99
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|13
|14.44
|N/A
|0.71
|19.40
In table 1 we can see Medley Management Inc. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|20.5%
|-2.6%
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 2% are Medley Management Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Medley Management Inc.
|42.19%
|35.89%
|17.42%
|-26.74%
|-10.13%
|-12.69%
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|1.56%
|3.48%
|5.56%
|10.77%
|9%
|14.86%
For the past year Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend while Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors Medley Management Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.