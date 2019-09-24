Reviewing Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL)’s results

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 1.99 N/A -0.40 0.00 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.44 N/A 0.71 19.40

In table 1 we can see Medley Management Inc. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 2% are Medley Management Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend while Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors Medley Management Inc.