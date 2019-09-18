Reviewing Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|2.03
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|2
|9.36
|N/A
|0.15
|16.87
Demonstrates Medley Management Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|20.5%
|-2.6%
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares and 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares. 2% are Medley Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Medley Management Inc.
|42.19%
|35.89%
|17.42%
|-26.74%
|-10.13%
|-12.69%
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.02%
|-0.78%
|9.05%
|-1.94%
|16.59%
For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance while Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has 16.59% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats Medley Management Inc.
