Reviewing Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 2.03 N/A -0.40 0.00 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.36 N/A 0.15 16.87

Demonstrates Medley Management Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares and 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares. 2% are Medley Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance while Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has 16.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats Medley Management Inc.