Reviewing Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 2.02 N/A -0.40 0.00 Black Knight Inc. 58 8.11 N/A 1.12 56.74

In table 1 we can see Medley Management Inc. and Black Knight Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Medley Management Inc. and Black Knight Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6% Black Knight Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 4.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares and 90.2% of Black Knight Inc. shares. About 2% of Medley Management Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Black Knight Inc. has 4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69% Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance while Black Knight Inc. has 40.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Black Knight Inc. beats Medley Management Inc.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.