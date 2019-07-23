Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s results

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 29.85 N/A -0.21 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 13.21 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediWound Ltd. and XOMA Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MediWound Ltd. and XOMA Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.73 shows that MediWound Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, XOMA Corporation is 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. Its rival XOMA Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. XOMA Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of MediWound Ltd. is $11.67, with potential upside of 217.98%. Competitively XOMA Corporation has an average target price of $26, with potential upside of 32.38%. Based on the results delivered earlier, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than XOMA Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MediWound Ltd. and XOMA Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.4% and 54.2%. Insiders owned 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of XOMA Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14% XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has weaker performance than XOMA Corporation

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats XOMA Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.