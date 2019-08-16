Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 22.28 N/A -0.20 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Risk and Volatility

MediWound Ltd. has a beta of 0.5 and its 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.46 beta which makes it 146.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. MediWound Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 269.71% and an $10.13 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 10.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has 10.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year MediWound Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.