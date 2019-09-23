Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and Vital Therapies Inc. (:)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Vital Therapies Inc. (:) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.89 N/A -0.20 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MediWound Ltd. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediWound Ltd. has an average target price of $10.25, and a 210.61% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.32% are Vital Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats Vital Therapies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.