Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s results

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 5 26.76 N/A -0.21 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.73 shows that MediWound Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.33 beta which is 133.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. are 6.7 and 6.3 respectively. Its competitor VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. MediWound Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential is 254.71% at a $11.67 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.4% and 13.2% respectively. MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 41.5%. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has 7.14% stronger performance while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -55.35% weaker performance.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.