Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s results

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.64 N/A -0.20 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 7.06 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has MediWound Ltd. and Vericel Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Volatility and Risk

MediWound Ltd. has a beta of 0.5 and its 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Vericel Corporation’s beta is 2.72 which is 172.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.2 Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Vericel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential is 232.15% at a $10.25 average target price. Competitively Vericel Corporation has an average target price of $24, with potential upside of 47.51%. The information presented earlier suggests that MediWound Ltd. looks more robust than Vericel Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MediWound Ltd. and Vericel Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.1% and 89%. About 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Vericel Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend while Vericel Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats MediWound Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.