Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s results

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 22.28 N/A -0.20 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MediWound Ltd. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MediWound Ltd. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. are 4 and 3.8. Competitively, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 8.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 269.71% and an $10.13 average price target. On the other hand, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 238.10% and its average price target is $26. Based on the results given earlier, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than Urovant Sciences Ltd., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares and 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance while Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.