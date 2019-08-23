Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MediWound Ltd.
|4
|3.68
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MediWound Ltd. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Profitability
Table 2 represents MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MediWound Ltd.
|0.00%
|-18.4%
|-1.7%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MediWound Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
MediWound Ltd. has a consensus price target of $10.13, and a 224.68% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 2.82% respectively. About 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MediWound Ltd.
|-28.97%
|-17.78%
|-47.87%
|-41.49%
|-53.77%
|-30.54%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
For the past year MediWound Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Summary
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats MediWound Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
