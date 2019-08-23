Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.68 N/A -0.20 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MediWound Ltd. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

MediWound Ltd. has a consensus price target of $10.13, and a 224.68% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 2.82% respectively. About 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year MediWound Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats MediWound Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.