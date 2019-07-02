Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s results

Both MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 5 27.89 N/A -0.21 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 371 5.02 N/A 20.54 14.89

In table 1 we can see MediWound Ltd. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Risk & Volatility

MediWound Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.73 beta. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.09 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MediWound Ltd. is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.3. The Current Ratio of rival Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. MediWound Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for MediWound Ltd. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

MediWound Ltd.’s average target price is $11.67, while its potential upside is 240.23%. Meanwhile, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $425.2, while its potential upside is 34.32%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.6% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 41.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 20.1% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. had bullish trend while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.