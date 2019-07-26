Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s results

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 31.42 N/A -0.21 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.59 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.73 beta indicates that MediWound Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has beta of 2.32 which is 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. are 6.7 and 6.3. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has 2.5 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. MediWound Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MediWound Ltd. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 239.24% and an $11.67 consensus target price. Competitively Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 52.38%. The results provided earlier shows that MediWound Ltd. appears more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has 7.14% stronger performance while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -0.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.