Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s results

We are contrasting MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.68 N/A -0.20 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.59 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MediWound Ltd. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MediWound Ltd. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.5 beta indicates that MediWound Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.61 beta which is 61.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. MediWound Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered MediWound Ltd. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediWound Ltd.’s average price target is $10.13, while its potential upside is 217.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 31% respectively. Insiders owned 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Competitively, 3.5% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. was more bearish than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.