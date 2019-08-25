Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s results

Both MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.55 N/A -0.20 0.00 NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has MediWound Ltd. and NuCana plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. are 4 and 3.8. Competitively, NuCana plc has 15 and 15 for Current and Quick Ratio. NuCana plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and NuCana plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of MediWound Ltd. is $10.13, with potential upside of 236.54%. Meanwhile, NuCana plc’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 161.44%. The information presented earlier suggests that MediWound Ltd. looks more robust than NuCana plc as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.7% of NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 15.36% of NuCana plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has stronger performance than NuCana plc

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.