Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s results

Both MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.87 N/A -0.20 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediWound Ltd. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediWound Ltd. has a consensus price target of $10.25, and a 215.38% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MediWound Ltd. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.1% and 17.35%. Insiders held roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend while Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats MediWound Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.