Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s results

Both MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.89 N/A -0.20 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 106 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MediWound Ltd. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Volatility and Risk

MediWound Ltd.’s current beta is 0.5 and it happens to be 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. are 4 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 and its Quick Ratio is 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MediWound Ltd. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MediWound Ltd.’s average target price is $10.25, while its potential upside is 210.61%. On the other hand, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 58.45% and its average target price is $150.5. The information presented earlier suggests that MediWound Ltd. looks more robust than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MediWound Ltd. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.1% and 98.9%. 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year MediWound Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.