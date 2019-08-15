Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MediWound Ltd.
|4
|24.48
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|9
|73.98
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 highlights MediWound Ltd. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MediWound Ltd.
|0.00%
|-18.4%
|-1.7%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.7%
|-47%
Risk and Volatility
A 0.5 beta means MediWound Ltd.’s volatility is 50.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s 64.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.36 beta.
Liquidity
MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kindred Biosciences Inc. are 9.1 and 8.7 respectively. Kindred Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given MediWound Ltd. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MediWound Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
The upside potential is 236.54% for MediWound Ltd. with average target price of $10.13. On the other hand, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 188.49% and its average target price is $20.31. The data provided earlier shows that MediWound Ltd. appears more favorable than Kindred Biosciences Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares and 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. About 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has 5.87% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MediWound Ltd.
|-28.97%
|-17.78%
|-47.87%
|-41.49%
|-53.77%
|-30.54%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|5.9%
|-18.81%
|-21.25%
|-30.76%
|-49.1%
|-37.72%
For the past year MediWound Ltd. was less bearish than Kindred Biosciences Inc.
Summary
MediWound Ltd. beats Kindred Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.
