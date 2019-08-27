Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

We are comparing MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.42 N/A -0.20 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MediWound Ltd. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of MediWound Ltd. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MediWound Ltd. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential is 234.32% at a $10.13 average target price. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.75 average target price and a 95.27% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that MediWound Ltd. appears more favorable than Kaleido BioSciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 6.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. was less bearish than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.