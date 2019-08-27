Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

We are comparing MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MediWound Ltd.
|4
|3.42
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MediWound Ltd. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of MediWound Ltd. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MediWound Ltd.
|0.00%
|-18.4%
|-1.7%
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MediWound Ltd. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MediWound Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential is 234.32% at a $10.13 average target price. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.75 average target price and a 95.27% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that MediWound Ltd. appears more favorable than Kaleido BioSciences Inc., based on analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 6.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MediWound Ltd.
|-28.97%
|-17.78%
|-47.87%
|-41.49%
|-53.77%
|-30.54%
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|4.07%
|-32.12%
|-47.36%
|0%
|0%
|-46.1%
For the past year MediWound Ltd. was less bearish than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
