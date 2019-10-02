Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)’s results

Both MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 3 -0.29 16.99M -0.20 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 41.76M -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MediWound Ltd. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 541,876,634.56% -18.4% -1.7% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 136,026,058,631.92% -321.9% -158.6%

Risk & Volatility

MediWound Ltd. has a 0.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a -0.31 beta and it is 131.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MediWound Ltd. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.5. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MediWound Ltd. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

MediWound Ltd. has a consensus target price of $5.5, and a 79.15% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 4.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend while ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. beats MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.