Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 24.40 N/A -0.21 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediWound Ltd. and Immunic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.73 beta indicates that MediWound Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Immunic Inc. has a 3.91 beta and it is 291.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, Immunic Inc. which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 7 Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

MediWound Ltd. and Immunic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of MediWound Ltd. is $11.67, with potential upside of 289.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.9% of Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. was less bullish than Immunic Inc.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.