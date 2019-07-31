Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MediWound Ltd.
|4
|24.40
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
In table 1 we can see MediWound Ltd. and Immunic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MediWound Ltd.
|0.00%
|-31.9%
|-2.9%
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
Volatility & Risk
A 0.73 beta indicates that MediWound Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Immunic Inc. has a 3.91 beta and it is 291.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, Immunic Inc. which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 7 Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
MediWound Ltd. and Immunic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MediWound Ltd.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of MediWound Ltd. is $11.67, with potential upside of 289.00%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.9% of Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MediWound Ltd.
|-7.45%
|-6.05%
|-6.25%
|-23.01%
|-29.84%
|7.14%
|Immunic Inc.
|-10.99%
|-55.02%
|34.55%
|-17.53%
|-95.4%
|45.6%
For the past year MediWound Ltd. was less bullish than Immunic Inc.
Summary
MediWound Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
