Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.89 N/A -0.20 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MediWound Ltd. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Risk and Volatility

MediWound Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.5. From a competition point of view, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a 0.61 beta which is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

MediWound Ltd. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of MediWound Ltd. is $10.25, with potential upside of 210.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MediWound Ltd. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.1% and 55.8%. Insiders owned roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend while Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.