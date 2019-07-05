Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s results

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 5 26.76 N/A -0.21 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 11 39.02 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MediWound Ltd. and Epizyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MediWound Ltd. and Epizyme Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Volatility and Risk

MediWound Ltd. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Epizyme Inc. is 203.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.03 beta.

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, Epizyme Inc. which has a 12.5 Current Ratio and a 12.5 Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Epizyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

MediWound Ltd.’s average price target is $11.67, while its potential upside is 254.71%. Epizyme Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.17 average price target and a 50.97% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than Epizyme Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.4% and 83.1% respectively. Insiders held 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Epizyme Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14% Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. was less bullish than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Epizyme Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.