Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s results

Both MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MediWound Ltd.
|4
|3.63
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|61.48
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
Table 1 highlights MediWound Ltd. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MediWound Ltd.
|0.00%
|-18.4%
|-1.7%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
MediWound Ltd. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MediWound Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of MediWound Ltd. is $10.13, with potential upside of 221.59%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MediWound Ltd.
|-28.97%
|-17.78%
|-47.87%
|-41.49%
|-53.77%
|-30.54%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
For the past year MediWound Ltd. was more bearish than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd.
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.