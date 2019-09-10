Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

Since MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.85 N/A -0.20 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

MediWound Ltd. has a 221.59% upside potential and a consensus target price of $10.13. Competitively Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $19, with potential upside of 143.28%. The information presented earlier suggests that MediWound Ltd. looks more robust than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 90.4% respectively. Insiders held 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.