Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s results

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.63 N/A -0.20 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of MediWound Ltd. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of MediWound Ltd. is $10.13, with potential upside of 221.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MediWound Ltd. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.1% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. was less bearish than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.